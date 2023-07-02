5 celebrities to spot in Vancouver in July

Is there anything better than a celebrity sighting?! We think not!

Summer is heating up in the city and the warm weather is finally upon us. Making it the perfect time to hit the streets of Vancouver in search of your next celebrity sighting!

But don’t leave it up to chance, especially when we can tell you exactly who to keep your eyes peeled for around town. Here are five celebrities to be on the lookout for in Vancouver this July.

Jesse L. Martin

Jesse L. Martin is in the city filming for his latest role in NBC’s new series, The Irrational, in which he plays the lead role.

Martin is known for his role as Captain Joe West on the popular series The Flash, which is also filmed in Vancouver. He is also commonly recognized for his role as Detective Edward Green in Law & Order.

Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff may be spotted in the city this July. Groff is in town for his role in the romantic comedy A Nice Indian Boy. He is typically recognized as FBI agent Holden Ford in Netflix’s Mindhunters, or perhaps as Smith in The Matrix Resurrections. Groff also voiced characters Kristoff and Sven in the popular Frozen franchise.

Karan Soni

Joining Jonathan Groff in Vancouver for A Nice Indian Boy is Karan Soni. Soni has had roles like Dopinder in Deadpool and its sequel Deadpool 2, Nate in the festive comedy Office Christmas Party, and Jack in Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

Sandra Oh

Be on the lookout for Canadian actress Sandra Oh in the Metro Vancouver area this July! Oh is in town for her latest role in the sci-fi thriller Can I Get a Witness? which is filming until the end of the month. She is usually recognized for her longtime role as Dr. Cristina Yang from Grey’s Anatomy, along with HBO’s Arliss, and Killing Eve, among others.

Jacob Batalon

Another celebrity to spot in Vancouver is Jacob Batalon. Batalon is currently in town for his role as Reginald in the comedy series Reginald the Vampire, which is filming for season two.

Batalon is commonly recognized as his character Ned Leeds from the Spider-Man movies — Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. You may also remember seeing him in the Netflix Christmas movie Let it Snow.