114 condos proposed for Cambie Street next to Queen Elizabeth Park

The new wall of low- and mid-rise residential buildings along Cambie Street between King Edward Avenue and Oakridge Municipal Town Centre continues to grow into becoming more seamless in its continuity on the streetscape.

Local developer Mosaic Homes and architectural firm Ciccozzi Architecture have submitted a rezoning application to redevelop the gap of an entire small city block consisting of four single-family houses — 4711-4787 Cambie Street between West 31st Avenue and West 32nd Avenue — into a pair of 70-ft-tall, six-storey condominium buildings. This site is immediately to the west of Queen Elizabeth Park.

Retrieved records show these single-family houses on the land assembly were acquired by the developer in December 2021 for a combined total sale value of $32.55 million. The northernmost property sold for $7.83 million, while each of the three remaining properties sold for $8.24 million. Such high property values are catalyzed by the area’s redevelopment potential as outlined in the City of Vancouver’s Cambie Corridor Plan.

The redevelopment will carry a total of 114 condominium homes — 57 units in each of the two buildings. The unit size mix is eight studio units, 46 one-bedroom units, 48 two-bedroom units, and 12 three-bedroom units.

Shared amenities for residents will be located on the ground level, including a children’s playground situated between the two buildings. No outdoor amenity uses are planned for the building rooftops.

“The proposed vocabulary for this development is a Georgian-inspired contemporary architecture boasting dark brick material and elegantly proportioned window patterning for the lower floors and stepping back approximately eight feet on the two upper floors and using a less dominant light colour to break the overall mass and create a transition to the future low-rise developments to the west,” reads the architect’s design rationale.

Two underground levels will accommodate 132 vehicle parking stalls and 241 secured bike parking spaces.

The proposed total floor area is 98,300 sq ft, creating a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 2.66 time larger than the size of the 37,000 sq ft land assembly.