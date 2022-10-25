Coromandel Properties and Nicola Wealth Real Estate have just submitted a development permit application to advance their major Cambie-41st West rental housing project.

This follows Vancouver City Council’s approval of the rezoning application almost exactly a year ago.

Spanning the length of an entire city block between Alberta Street and the laneway east of Cambie Street, the project at 357 West 41st Avenue — replacing eight single-family lots — consists of two towers reaching 22 storeys and 14 storeys, including a six-storey base podium.

There will be a total of 439 secured purpose-built rental homes, with 18% of the units set aside with lower rents under the City’s Moderate Income Rental Housing Program.

The overall unit size mix is 158 studios, 127 one-bedroom units, 145 two-bedroom units, and nine three-bedroom units.

Along the ground level, there will also be 18,200 sq ft of retail and restaurant uses, activating West 41st Avenue and establishing a new continuous retail stri.

An earlier version of the proposal included a hotel component, but that was later axed in favour of more rental housing.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Altogether, the project will have a floor area of 310,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 6.3 times larger than the size of the 49,100 sq ft lot. Two underground levels will contain 220 vehicle parking stalls and 706 secured bike parking spaces. IBI Group is the architectural firm behind the design.

This location is, of course, also footsteps away from SkyTrain’s Oakridge-41st Avenue Station and the R4 41st Avenue RapidBus stops.

Cambie-41st West is one of the single largest developments in the immediate area outside of the Oakridge Park (Oakridge Centre) redevelopment site, all within the City’s high-density Oakridge Town Centre area.

During the rezoning phase, City Council also approved the development team’s rezoning application for a 10-storey building with 95 rental homes at the small orphan site immediately to the east at 325-343 West 41st Avenue. A separate development permit application will be submitted for this secondary site.

Various high-density, mixed-use redevelopments with rental housing are also approved to the southeast, south, and west of the Cambie-41st West project site.

This past June, City Council approved the rezoning application to develop the long-vacant former gas station site of 495 West 41st Avenue — immediately to the west at the prominent intersection corner. It will be the site of a 14-storey building, with 99 market rental homes in the upper floors and 30,000 sq ft of commercial space within the lower three floors, including a new replacement TD Bank location.

Furthermore, in March 2022, City Council also approved a revised rezoning for Oakridge Park, allowing for greater density through added height to generate 400 more rental homes and double the amount of office space to more than 800,000 sq ft.