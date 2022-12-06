West End-like densities and building heights are envisioned for a two-block radius extending beyond Oakridge Centre (Oakridge Park) shopping mall as part of the City of Vancouver’s Oakridge Municipal Town Centre precinct.

The latest new major tower-based proposal to fall under the municipal government’s Cambie Corridor Plan framework within Oakridge Municipal Town Centre is amongst the first to be located north of the shopping mall, while previous applications have been mainly towards the east.

A partnership between local developers Coromandel Properties and Peterson is proposing to redevelop five single-family homes at 5392-5472 Manson Street — near the northeast corner of the intersection of West 39th Avenue and Manson Street — into architecturally-distinct twin condominium towers reaching about 64 metres (210 ft) with 18 storeys each.

This site is roughly one block to the north of the shopping mall redevelopment, and one block south of MST Development Corporation’s Heather Lands redevelopment. It is of course also in close walking distance to SkyTrain Oakridge-41st Avenue Station, and the R4 41st Avenue RapidBus.

There will be a total of 248 condominium homes, with a unit size mix of 76 one-bedroom units, 146 two-bedroom units, and 26 three-bedroom units or larger.

Architectural firm IBI Group’s design for the towers is said to be inspired by trees in both Vancouver and in renowned art, specifically the works of Emily Carr.

“Two giant structures standing in the open space which aim to provide live space is naturally linking the imagination towards that — those structures are the container of the life. Further exploration led us to a desire to describe these two towers are two mega trees sitting in the park and harmoniously with other greenery around it,” reads the design rationale.

The tower exterior’s system of balconies is arranged in a way to resemble tree branches, with wood-panelled soffits and planters on each balcony providing a touch of greenery for the appearance of the buildings.

Residents will have access to a “landmark” amenity space within a sunken courtyard that adds to the overall nature-inspired design. Glass walls enclose 10,000 sq ft of indoor amenity space, including a fitness gym and event rooms, and open up to the outdoor courtyard facing the laneway.

Four underground levels will provide 266 vehicle parking stalls and 544 secured bike parking spaces. The total floor area will reach 236,600 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density a floor area that is 5.6 times larger than the size of the lot.

As this is a condominium project, it is required to provide a social housing component under the policies of the Cambie Corridor Plan for sites not located along arterial roads. The proponents have chosen the option of the required housing tenure mix of 70% condominium housing and 30% social housing.

However, the social housing component will be achieved in a separate location about one block to the north at 5250-5270 Ash Street and 595 West 37th Avenue — the northeast corner of the intersection of West 37th Avenue and Ash Street. This will be a City-owned, six-storey building with 76,800 sq ft of total floor area containing 77 units of social housing. Its design is created by a different team, NSDA Architects.

The application suggests it is financially unviable to incorporate the 30% social housing component within the Cambie Corridor Plan’s height limitation of 18 storeys.