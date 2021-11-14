A uniquely Vancouver house for sale in the city’s West Point Grey neighbourhood challenges what you think a home could be.

The Courtyard House, listed by Trent Rodney from West Coast Modern, was designed by Arthur Erickson and James Cheng and is considered a precursor to the “Vancouverism” urban development movement.

The home was built in 1974 and was an experiment for both Erickson and Cheng, who designed close to Vancouver 40 skyscrapers, to play with community spaces in residential design.

The home is at 4615 West 7th Avenue, and from the street it has a boxy and modern look. It’s not until you step inside and cast your eyes on the courtyard that you see the full impact of the home.

The exterior is dark while the cozy interior courtyard is bright and white.

A u-shaped courtyard blends concepts from both public and private spaces. The home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a two bedroom basement suite spread out across 3,222 square feet of space.

Inside, the home is crisp with lots of straight, clean lines. Light pours in from the courtyard windows.

You can check out more of the home by seeing the full listing for more details and watch the video for a closer look: