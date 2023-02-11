Construction is now underway on Dania Society’s expansion building of providing more housing options for seniors at its seven-acre Burnaby campus.

The provincial government announced Friday it will provide the non-profit housing provider, specializing in serving seniors, with $17 million in funding towards construction, plus an annual operating subsidy of $950,000. The municipal government also contributed $1.6 million.

A six-storey, wood-frame building will rise at 4277 Norland Avenue — the northeast corner of the intersection of Canada Way and Norland Avenue, and just north of Burnaby Central Secondary School.

There will be a total of 155 new affordable rental homes for seniors, including 154 one-bedroom units and one studio unit. Rents will range from $375 to $1,400, varying between unit size and income.

All units will be adaptable/accessible, with residents having access to indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, shared laundry, and underground parking.

Construction is expected to reach completion in 2025.

Dania Society calls its location the “Dania Campus of Care,” where it has three other seniors’ housing residences. The organization has operated in the area for more than 80 years.

“This new apartment building will provide seniors in Burnaby with quality and affordable homes in an integrated seniors residence community, close to friends and loved ones,” said Janet Routledge, MLA for Burnaby North, in a statement.

A wide range of new additional housing supply is needed in BC. Over the next two decades, BC’s population of seniors over the age of 75 is projected to more than double.