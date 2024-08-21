Three single-family houses built a century or more ago in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood could be redeveloped into a high-rise rental housing tower.

A new rezoning application calls for the redevelopment of 426-428 West 14th Avenue and 3015-3027 Yukon Street — the southwest corner of the intersection of West 14th Avenue and Yukon Street — into a 197-ft-tall, 18-storey tower with 134 secured purpose-built rental homes.

Based on the City’s Broadway Plan’s stipulations of requiring a minimum of 20% of the rental homes be set aside at below-market rates, the project is expected to generate at least 27 below-market rental units and 107 market rental units.

The unit size mix is 45 studios, 38 one-bedroom units, 38 two-bedroom units, and 13 three-bedroom units. Residents will have access to indoor and outdoor amenity spaces on the second level and an outdoor amenity patio on the 17th level.

“The intent of this rezoning proposal is to introduce diverse rental housing with below-market units on a site with close proximity to rapid transit and a vibrant and walkable commercial neighbourhood,” reads the application by Stuart Howard Architects. The development site is about a 10-minute walk north to Broadway-City Hall SkyTrain Station.

There will be three underground levels, with the entirety of P1 dedicated to 317 secured bike parking spaces and P2 and P3 dedicated to 67 vehicle parking stalls.

This building will carry a total floor area of 102,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 5.5 times larger than the 18,562 sq ft development site.