Two aging multi-family residential buildings in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood could be redeveloped into a 212-ft-tall, 21-storey, mixed-use rental housing tower.

Millennium Development Corporation has submitted a new rezoning application for the redevelopment of 2158-2170 West 1st Avenue, which is located near the southeast corner of the intersection of Yew Street and West 1st Avenue.

The property is within the northernmost boundary of the City’s Broadway Plan, which is the south side of 1st Avenue.

The development site is about a 13-minute walk from the future SkyTrain Arbutus Station and 99 B-Line bus exchange.

The land assembly’s 1964-built two-storey west building contains 27 apartment units, while the smaller 1955-built two-storey east building contains seven apartment units.

According to the application, there would be 185 secured purpose-built rental homes, including 151 market rental units and 34 below-market units, based on the area plan’s requirement that 20% of the residential rental spaces be set aside for below-market rental housing.

Extensive shared indoor and outdoor amenity spaces are provided to residents on both the fifth and 21st rooftop levels.

The project would also introduce neighbourhood-serving retail and restaurant uses, with 6,300 sq ft of commercial space set aside on the ground level.

However, the potential for additional residential and/or commercial spaces is limited by the decision to situate the project’s secured bike parking spaces requirements within the rear of the ground level and on a mezzanine level. Following City requirements for such densities and uses, the project will provide about 350 secured bike parking stalls.

Additionally, two underground levels will provide 99 vehicle parking stalls.

The total building floor area would reach about 143,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 6.8 times larger than the size of the 21,000 sq ft lot. The project’s design firms are Chris Dikeakos Architects and ETA Landscape Architecture.