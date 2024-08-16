Although there has been a significant influx of new major secured purpose-built rental housing projects in Vancouver for well over a year, new sizeable market strata ownership condominium projects have been scarce.

This latest project is one of the few in that limited stream.

A new rezoning application by Conwest Developments calls for the redevelopment of the land assembly of 4001 Knight Street and 1348 East 24th Avenue at the northwest corner of the intersection of Knight Street and King Edward Avenue.

This site within the Kensington-Cedar Cottage neighbourhood is currently occupied by a 1968-built one-storey commercial building with businesses, such as Vegas Donuts and a laundromat, and a 1994-built single-family house.

Designed by Francl Architecture and landscape architectural firm Durante Kreuk, the proposal calls for a 261-ft-tall, 24-storey mixed-use tower, which would become the village area’s new tallest building.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

A 6,300 sq ft childcare facility for 37 kids on the fifth level opens up to an outdoor play space on the rooftop of the four-storey base podium. The developer has expressed interest in having the YMCA operate the childcare facility, and the YMCA has confirmed its support for the project. This would be a City-owned childcare facility, as an in-kind community amenity contribution in exchange for the rezoning.

On the ground level fronting Knight Street, there would be 4,200 sq ft of retail/restaurant uses.

A total of 233 strata market ownership condominium homes would be located within the second, third, and fourth levels of the base podium and levels six to 23 within the tower.

The unit size mix is 21 studios, 128 one-bedroom units, 60 two-bedroom units, and 24 three-bedroom units. According to the developer, these homes are “designed for local buyers”.

Residents would have access to shared indoor and outdoor amenity spaces on the 24th-level rooftop of the tower.

“Kingsway and Knight Street has become a commercial node, as planned in the Kensington-Cedar Cottage Community Vision, and the subject site serves as the ideal location for the gateway to the neighbourhood,” states the proponents in their rezoning application.

“Not only does the site lend itself well to higher density, but the proposal works to enhance the Kingsway and Knight Street commercial centre. The proposed project serves as an addition to the commercial centre by creating a more vibrant local shopping street and a more socially connected neighbourhood.”

However, City staff have stated that “this application is not consistent with Council-adopted rezoning policies.”

Seven underground levels would contain 240 vehicle parking stalls. As well, 435 secure bike parking spaces would be situated within portions of the P1 underground level, ground level, and mezzanine level above ground.

The total building floor area would reach 186,500 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 10.47 times larger than the size of the 17,800 sq ft development site.

Immediately to the east of the site, just across the street, is King Edward Village, which is a mixed-use complex with 332 condominium homes, Save-On-Foods, and a Vancouver Public Library branch. Further to the east, the former Rona site was more recently redeveloped into a 13-storey tower with 154 condominium homes and office and retail/restaurant uses.

Just kitty-corner from the site, BC Housing has plans to develop 1406-1410 King Edward Avenue into a 14-storey permanent modular tower with 109 supportive housing units.

The area is well-served by various frequent bus routes on Kingsway, King Edward Avenue, and Knight Street.