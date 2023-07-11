These are the top 10 most sought after city hotels in Canada

Looking for the best hotels in cities across Canada? Travel + Leisure has you covered.

The travel magazine has just revealed its World’s Best Awards for 2023, which includes a breakdown of its readers’ top 10 favourite city hotels in Canada this year.

“When choosing an urban hotel, travellers to Canada can count on warm, anticipatory service, plush accommodations, and properties imbued with a sense of history,” wrote Liz Cantrell.

The annual World’s Best Awards survey calls on Travel + Leisure readers to share their opinions on top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more around the globe.

Nearly 165,000 readers completed the 2023 survey. The hotel category was broken down into three classifications: resort hotels, city hotels, or safari lodges, based on their location and amenities.

The accommodations were rated on the criteria below:

Rooms/facilities

Location

Service

Food

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

According to Cantrell, a majority of accommodations that made it on to the city hotels list are located in Quebec and BC. Only one property in Ontario made the list.

Here’s the list of the top 10 most sought after hotels in Canada.

1. Hotel Nelligan: Montreal, Quebec

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotel Nelligan (@hotelnelligan)

Reader Score: 96.24

2. Hôtel Place D’Armes: Montreal, Quebec

Reader Score: 95.76

3. Auberge Saint-Antoine: Quebec City, Quebec

WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 95.26

4. The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto: Toronto, Ontario

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto (@ritzcarltontoronto)

Reader Score: 93.64

5. Rosewood Hotel Georgia: Vancouver, British Columbia

Reader Score: 93.14

6. Pan Pacific Vancouver: Vancouver, British Columbia

Reader Score: 92.47

7. Magnolia Hotel & Spa: Victoria, British Columbia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria BC Boutique Hotel (@magnoliahotel)

Reader Score: 92.00

8. Fairmont Pacific Rim: Vancouver, British Columbia

Reader Score: 91.08

9. Four Seasons Hotel Montreal: Montreal, Quebec

Reader Score: 90.86

10. JW Marriott Parq Vancouver: Vancouver, British Columbia

Reader Score: 90.44