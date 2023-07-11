These are the top 10 most sought after city hotels in Canada
Looking for the best hotels in cities across Canada? Travel + Leisure has you covered.
The travel magazine has just revealed its World’s Best Awards for 2023, which includes a breakdown of its readers’ top 10 favourite city hotels in Canada this year.
“When choosing an urban hotel, travellers to Canada can count on warm, anticipatory service, plush accommodations, and properties imbued with a sense of history,” wrote Liz Cantrell.
The annual World’s Best Awards survey calls on Travel + Leisure readers to share their opinions on top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more around the globe.
Nearly 165,000 readers completed the 2023 survey. The hotel category was broken down into three classifications: resort hotels, city hotels, or safari lodges, based on their location and amenities.
The accommodations were rated on the criteria below:
- Rooms/facilities
- Location
- Service
- Food
- Value
According to Cantrell, a majority of accommodations that made it on to the city hotels list are located in Quebec and BC. Only one property in Ontario made the list.
Here’s the list of the top 10 most sought after hotels in Canada.
1. Hotel Nelligan: Montreal, Quebec
Reader Score: 96.24
2. Hôtel Place D’Armes: Montreal, Quebec
Reader Score: 95.76
3. Auberge Saint-Antoine: Quebec City, Quebec
WBA Hall of Fame honoree. Reader Score: 95.26
4. The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto: Toronto, Ontario
Reader Score: 93.64
5. Rosewood Hotel Georgia: Vancouver, British Columbia
Reader Score: 93.14
6. Pan Pacific Vancouver: Vancouver, British Columbia
Reader Score: 92.47
7. Magnolia Hotel & Spa: Victoria, British Columbia
Reader Score: 92.00
8. Fairmont Pacific Rim: Vancouver, British Columbia
Reader Score: 91.08
9. Four Seasons Hotel Montreal: Montreal, Quebec
Reader Score: 90.86
10. JW Marriott Parq Vancouver: Vancouver, British Columbia
Reader Score: 90.44