Ordering food for delivery can sometimes feel overindulgent and even wasteful, but a new initiative by SkiptheDishes hopes to counter that.

The food delivery platform has just launched Do Good Deal, a program that is currently in its pilot stage with restaurants in Winnipeg and Vancouver.

The Do Good Deal has participating restaurants create special menu add-ons for the end of the day using unsold food items that would otherwise go to waste.

For example, instead of tossing produce or prepared foods at the end of the day, restaurants will create special menu items that are only available during their last two hours of service for the day, thus saving those items from ending up in the compost (or garbage).

These special menu items, which are created by each restaurant, will be discounted by 50% or more on average – that’s a huge amount of savings on great meals from your favourite restaurants, not to mention a really cool way of getting to try out some more experimental dishes you won’t find on their menu otherwise.

This initiative is part of SkiptheDishes’ larger commitment to fighting food insecurity and working to reduce food waste across the country.

During its initial launch, the program is available through more than 50 restaurants in the two Canadian cities, but if it goes well, it will be expanded to other restaurants and in other markets, too.

“For every order placed, customers will help to prevent an estimated 2.5 kilograms of CO2 emissions going into the environment,” Steve Puchala, Senior Vice President, Growth & Restaurant Success for SkipTheDishes, says in a release.

Be sure to check out SkiptheDishes and browse your favourite spots near the end of the day to check out which dishes will be available for this deal.