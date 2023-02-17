Vancouver City Council approves office towers next to Marine Drive SkyTrain

The cluster of high-density, tower-based developments around SkyTrain Marine Drive Station in South Vancouver will grow from the addition of a 100% mixed-use, commercial- and industrial-only complex.

In a public hearing on Thursday, with no debate, all 11 members of Vancouver City Council swiftly and unanimously approved the rezoning application by Hungerford Properties and Mercury Properties to redevelop the Kia car dealership at 396 Southeast Marine Drive — located immediately east of Marine Gateway and the transit hub.

The project will turn the three-acre site into two towers — a 259-ft-tall, 19-storey west office tower located closest to Marine Gateway and a 187-ft-tall, 11-storey east office tower, with both towers interconnected by a three-storey base podium containing mainly light industrial space.

There will be about 400,000 sq ft of office space intended for tech companies, institutions, and small- and medium-sized businesses that have limited options in the local office market.

The base podium will contain about 140,000 sq ft of light industrial uses, 29,000 sq ft of storefront industrial uses (such as breweries and distilleries), 30,000 sq ft of industrial mezzanine area, and almost 10,000 sq ft of dedicated retail/restaurant uses.

These range of job spaces combined are expected to support up to 3,400 employees upon completion.

As a community amenity contribution (CACs), the project will fund and build a childcare facility on the third level, complete with 4,600 sq ft of indoor space and 5,600 sq ft of outdoor play space on the podium rooftop — for a capacity of up to 37 kids. This will be a City-owned childcare facility.

The total public benefits offered by this project reach $22.8 million, including $6.2 million from the in-kind CACs value of the childcare facility, $15.4 million in development cost levies, and $1.2 million in public art.

According to design firm HDR Architecture, the appearance of a stacked building form design is inspired by shipping containers.

“The design was influenced by the layers of different programs stacked together, forming a vertical community of mixed uses including light industrial, retail and office,” reads the architect’s design rationale.

“The design offers a campus-like setting with opportunities for collaboration and cross-pollination among entities.”

Four underground levels will contain 674 vehicle parking stalls and 349 bike parking spaces.

The total floor area will reach 628,000 sq ft — a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 4.63 times larger than the size of the car dealership lot.

This will be the second major office building in the area, adding to Marine Gateway’s 2015-built, 14-storey office tower with 250,000 sq ft of office space, which currently includes major tenants such as an Intel office, WeWork co-working office and RBC Wealth Management. It was previously the headquarters office of Westport Fuel Systems.

PCI Developments has since proposed a second major phase of Marine Gateway immediately to the south, consisting of five towers, including four residential towers with over 1,000 homes and an office tower with 260,000 sq ft of office space — all on top of retail/restaurant and light industrial uses.