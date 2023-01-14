A pair of six-storey rental residential buildings could replace six single-family homes just northwest of SkyTrain Marine Drive Station in South Vancouver.

A newly submitted rezoning application by Landmark Premiere Properties and Francl Architects calls for turning the land assembly at 540 West 65th Avenue and 8120-8168 Lord Street — immediately east of Francophone school Ecole des Colibris and Ash Park — into 146 secured purpose-built rental homes, including 141 market units and five below-market units.

The unit size mix would entail 36 studio units, 60 one-bedroom units, 36 two-bedroom units, and 14 three-bedroom units.

Two underground levels would accommodate 75 vehicle parking stalls and 277 secured bike parking spaces.

The total floor area of both buildings is proposed to reach 95,360 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio (FAR) density of a floor area that is 2.88 times larger than the size of the 33,200 sq ft lot.

Under the Cambie Corridor Plan, a FAR density of up to 2.5 is permitted for this block, along with a tower height of up to 12 storeys — but this depends on the tower’s precise positioning, and its use for 100% rental housing for the residential component.

From the transit hub and Marine Gateway’s cluster of retail and restaurants, the development site is just a four-minute walk away.

In 2021, a redevelopment concept that surfaced for the same site envisioned a 19-storey, architecturally-unique tower with about 200 homes and 43,000 sq ft of community space. However, this concept was never pursued as an official application.

Immediately to the southeast at the prominent corner at Cambie Street and Marine Drive, the proposed development site is adjacent to a 2018-built, 32-storey residential building.

As well, the entire block immediately to the east, fronting Cambie Street, is also set to be redeveloped.