Would you like to live on an island with your friends and family, spending your days by the sea, forest, and farmland?

You can make the dream a reality at this massive oceanfront property for sale with multiple homes and complete farming infrastructure.

North End Farm is listed by Kevin Kittmer, Chase Westersund, and Cole Westersund, and could be yours for just under $12 million.

You’ll find pastures, marshlands, ocean frontage, and ancient forests on its 164 acres. Much of the property is still forest, filled with cedar and Douglas Fir.

You’ll be able to have plenty of water from a seasonal creek and upstream catchment basin, and dugouts throughout the property can hold water year-round for livestock. There are even six wells on the property, but not all are currently being used.

A one-acre market garden produces crops you can sell at the weekly market in town.

The main farmyard of this working farm is filled with outbuildings, including a pole barn, a horse barn with stalls, chicken coops, storage sheds, and other farm structures.

A newer farmhouse, built in 1995, has a timber frame construction and is 3,500 square feet. Inside, you’ll find four bedrooms and four bathrooms plus a partial basement. Its living room has high ceilings and its adjacent kitchen has plenty of space. The home also has a wrap-around back porch looking out over the woods.

The beach house is another unique building on the property, built in 1984 and renovated in 2006. With three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an open kitchen and a dining area plus a back porch and solarium – the perfect space for plants.

Finally, according to the listing, this original farmhouse was built in the late 19th century.

Want to see more of this island paradise? You can watch this video tour of the property: