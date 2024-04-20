Daily Hive recently reported that pay parking could be coming to Spanish Banks Beach this summer, and people in the comments had a LOT to say about it.

There were tons of comments supporting the potential parking fee, with many users online sharing that they “fully agree with [it].”

Spanish Bank Beach the only beach in the Park Board network that provides free parking. An attempt to introduce seasonal pay parking was made in 2018, but it was cancelled after major opposition from the public.

Park Board staff announced during a meeting on April 8 that they would outline their proposal to implement pay parking at Spanish Bank Beach Park’s four parking lots.

If the proposal is approved by the commissioners, the pay parking would come into effect as early as June this year.

Some users online shared that they think the fee is “long past time” and that public transit around the area should be improved.

Other commenters compared the new proposal to when pay parking was implemented in Stanley Park and that anyone outraged by the fee would similarly “[get] over it.”

With files from Kenneth Chan.