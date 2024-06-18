Canucks sign Hronek to massive $58 million contract extension

The Vancouver Canucks have locked up Filip Hronek to a long-term contract. The 26-year-old pending restricted free agent has signed a max eight-year contract extension, worth $7.25 million a year.

The Canucks not only avoid salary arbitration by signing Hronek now, they also get cost certainty ahead of the start of free agency on July 1. Hronek’s new contract makes him the second-highest paid defenceman on the team, behind Canucks captain Quinn Hughes, who makes $7.85 million per season.

Hronek will have a no-movement clause in his contract from 2025 to 2028, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. He’ll get a 15-team no-trade clause for the remainder of the deal.

#Canucks Filip Hronek: 8 years x $7.25m 2024-25: $5.5M + $4M SB

25-26: $5.0 + $4M SB

26-27: $6.75M Sal

27-28: $4.4M + $4M SB

28-29: $3.7M + $3M SB

29-30: $4.25M + $2M SB

30-31: $3.7M + $2M SB

31-32: $3.7M + $2M SB 2025-2028 – Full No Move

2025-2028 – Full No Move

2028-2032 – 15-Team NTC

“Filip has fit in seamlessly on our blueline, giving us stability and strength on the right side,” said Canucks GM Patrik Allvin. “His ability to skate, defend and create offence is exactly what you want from a top pairing defenceman. This season he has shown all of us his desire to compete and a willingness to be a leader on this hockey team. We look forward to seeing him continue to help elevate our group and for him to grow both on and off the ice.”

Hronek had an impressive first full season with the Canucks, scoring 48 points (5-43-48) in 81 games, while forming one of the best defence pairings in the NHL with Hughes. It was a tale of two seasons though, as Hronek scored 34 of his 48 points during his first 41 games. He tallied just 14 points in the final 40.

Hronek struggled offensively in the playoffs also, tallying just one goal and one assist in 14 postseason games. Many suspected that the Czech defender was playing through an injury, though he denied it during a rare media appearance at the year-end press conference.

Vancouver #Canucks update after signing Filip Hronek to an 8 year / $7.25M AAV contract. Cap Hit: $71.1M

Cap Space: $16.8M

Roster: 16 (10F – 4D – 2G) Notable RFAs:

A. Silovs Notable UFAs:

E. Lindholm

T. Blueger

D. Joshua

T. Myers

E. Lindholm

T. Blueger

D. Joshua

T. Myers

N. Zadorov

