127 rental homes coming to Kingsway and Rupert Street corner in Vancouver

Kenneth Chan
|
Oct 24 2022, 6:21 pm
Artistic rendering of 2970 Kingsway, Vancouver. (Formosis Architecture)

Just four months after the rezoning application was approved early this summer by Vancouver City Council, a development permit application has been submitted to move forward with building a six-storey, mixed-use rental housing building at the southwest corner of the intersection of Kingsway and Rupert Street.

The triangular-shaped, city block-sized lot at 2970 Kingsway has been vacant for at least about two decades. In July 2020, the property changed hands in a deal worth $9.75 million, according to records.

2970 Kingsway Vancouver

Site of 2970 Kingsway, Vancouver. (Formosis Architecture)

Existing condition:

2970 Kingsway Vancouver

Site of 2970 Kingsway, Vancouver. (Google Maps)

Future condition:

2970 kingsway vancouver rental housing

Artistic rendering of 2970 Kingsway, Vancouver. (Formosis Architecture)

2970 kingsway vancouver rental housing

Artistic rendering of 2970 Kingsway, Vancouver. (Formosis Architecture)

As outlined by Formosis Architecture, there will be 127 secured market rental homes, with a unit size mix of 36 studios, 46 one-bedroom units, 39 two-bedroom units, and six three-bedroom units.

Residents will have access to indoor amenity space on the ground level, and an extensive outdoor amenity space on the rooftop, including BBQ and dining areas, lounge areas, a kids’ play area, dog run, and urban agriculture.

Along the ground level fronting Kingsway, there will be 16,400 sq ft of retail and restaurant uses.

Two underground levels will contain 96 vehicle parking stalls and 243 secured bike parking spaces. The total floor area will reach 98,400 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is four times larger than the size of the 24,900 sq ft lot.

2970 kingsway vancouver rental housing

Artistic rendering of 2970 Kingsway, Vancouver. (Formosis Architecture)

2970 kingsway vancouver rental housing

Artistic rendering of 2970 Kingsway, Vancouver. (Formosis Architecture)

2970 kingsway vancouver rental housing

Artistic rendering of 2970 Kingsway, Vancouver. (Formosis Architecture)

2970 kingsway vancouver rental housing

Artistic rendering of 2970 Kingsway, Vancouver. (Formosis Architecture)

2970 kingsway vancouver rental housing

Artistic rendering of 2970 Kingsway, Vancouver. (Formosis Architecture)

2970 kingsway vancouver rental housing

Artistic rendering of 2970 Kingsway, Vancouver. (Formosis Architecture)

