141 rental homes coming next to Killarney Secondary School in Vancouver

Six single-family houses along East 49th Avenue just west of Killarney Secondary School and Killarney Community Centre in the Killarney neighbourhood of East Vancouver will be redeveloped into a low-rise secured purpose-built market rental housing building.

A new development permit application has been submitted by Aragon Properties to redevelop their land assembly of 2821-2869 East 49th Avenue, which is located near the northwest corner of the intersection of East 49th Avenue and Killarney Street.

This is the project’s latest step following Vancouver City Council’s approval of the rezoning application in October 2023 under the Secured Rental Policy, which has catalyzed numerous 100% low-rise multi-family rental housing projects along arterial roads since the policy was approved in late 2021.

Five of the existing single-family houses were built in the 1950s, while one house was completed in 2003.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Designed by Yamamoto Architecture, there will be a six-storey building fronting East 49th Avenue — including an indoor amenity space that opens up to an outdoor amenity space on the rooftop — and two three-storey townhouse buildings fronting the laneway.

The project will generate a total of 141 secured purpose-built market rental homes, with a unit size mix of 60 studios, 20 one-bedroom units, 36 two-bedroom units, and 20 three-bedroom units.

A courtyard as added shared outdoor amenity space will separate the apartment and townhouse buildings.

The total building floor area will reach 102,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 2.2 times larger than the size of the 46,482 sq ft land assembly.

One underground level will contain 71 vehicle parking stalls and 258 secure bike parking spaces.

The area is well served by TransLink’s frequent No. 49 UBC/Metrotown bus route. This is also along a future rapid transit corridor on 41st Avenue/49th Avenue, which could see a rail-based rapid transit solution, according to TransLink’s Transport 2050 Plan and the City of Vancouver’s Vancouver Plan.