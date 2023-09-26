141 rental homes coming to East 41st Avenue in Vancouver

A mid-block site on East 41st Avenue in Vancouver’s Victoria-Fraserview neighbourhood will be redeveloped into a a secured purpose-built market rental housing complex.

Local developer PC Urban has submitted a development permit application to redevelop a land assembly of six single-family houses at 2596-2660 East 41st Avenue into two five-storey apartment buildings fronting the arterial roadway, and two three-storey townhouse buildings fronting the laneway.

The site on the south side of East 41st Avenue is midway between Clarendon Street and Wales Street.

In July 2023, Vancouver City Council approved the rezoning application for the project under the Secured Rental Policy, which not only enables low-rise secured purpose-built rental housing buildings along arterial roads, but also simplifies and expedites the application and review of such projects.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

There will be a total of 141 market rental homes, with a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units, and with at least 35% of the units sized for larger families — defined as units with at least two bedrooms. All 12 townhouses will have three bedrooms.

Residents will have access to various shared amenity spaces, including indoor spaces in the ground level of the east apartment building, and outdoor spaces in the mews that separate the buildings and on the rooftop of the west building. The rooftop of the east building will feature beehives.

The total building floor area will reach about 107,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 2.2 times larger than the size of the 48,600 sq ft land assembly.

There will be one underground level for vehicle parking. Ekistics Architecture is the project’s lead design firm, with contributions by PMG Landscape Architects.

This is a transit-oriented development site, as it is located in very close proximity to bus stops served by the R4 41st Avenue RapidBus, No. 41 trolley bus, and No. 29.

PC Urban is aiming to complete this project by early 2026.