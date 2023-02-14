Artistic rendering of the supportive housing projects at 2519-2540 South Grandview Highway (left) and 1925 Southeast Marine Drive (right) in Vancouver. (BC Housing)

Two new supportive housing buildings by BC Housing are set to be considered by Vancouver City Council in a public hearing Tuesday evening.

Both projects, each similar in size, are located in different areas of East Vancouver, including 2518-2540 South Grandview Highway and 1925 Southeast Marine Drive.

Ahead of the public hearing, the Italian Cultural Centre is coming out against the rezoning application for 2518-2540 South Grandview Highway, which is located a block west of their facility.

Two single-storey duplex lots would be replaced with a six-storey building — using permanent modular construction techniques — containing 64 supportive housing units. Upon completion, the building will be operated by Community Builders.

“As a key stakeholder in the community, we were unaware the proposed development was low barrier supportive housing with drug use,” said Mario Miceli, executive director of the Italian Cultural Centre, in a statement this morning.

“We feel the tactics of BC Housing and the City of Vancouver have been questionable and have not been forthcoming to provide information on this project as requested.”

They assert the close proximity to their cultural centre, Trout Lake Park, and Lord Beaconsfield Elementary School is problematic. It is also near SkyTrain Renfrew Station.

According to the rezoning application, the proposal “provides self-contained, shelter-rate, social housing units outside the Downtown Eastside to increase housing opportunity and choice for residents in greatest need.”

As such, the cultural centre asserts these units are “for the hardest to house or ‘low barrier’ housing, which are primarily for those experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness, including residents with addiction and mental health issues.”

Miceli adds, “This is a residential area with infrastructure and facilities for children and families including daycares and elementary schools and does not have the supports for people facing addictions or mental health challenges.”

The rezoning application for this project was submitted in April 2022, and public consultation was held between mid-May 2022 and early June 2022.

In response to the queries on why the location was chosen, BC Housing previously stated, “There is a need for supportive housing in neighbourhoods across the city. Supportive housing is a residential use and this area is a residential area. This site is a good fit due to accessible transit, parks, etc. which is why it is being proposed.”

On the matter of how residents will be selected, BC Housing noted, “People may be or become homeless for many different reasons. The City and the operator will identify people in the area and assess what their needs are. We will focus on offering the new homes to people in the area first and then look for other people who would benefit from the services and supports offered by the operator.”

Miceli’s organization is calling on City Council to reconsider and end the “Permanent Modular Supportive Housing Initiative” model.

The expansion of supportive housing in some parts of the city has been particularly controversial given the operational issues and public disorder that resulted from recently created locations in and around downtown Vancouver. Critics assert such buildings often lack an adequate level of wrap-around services for their residents, and as a result, have operational and accountability issues.

But such buildings are also a key strategy for reducing overall homelessness in and around the Downtown Eastside, with the provincial government recently partnering with the municipal government to create even more temporary modular supportive housing at a rapid pace.

During the same public hearing today, City Council will also deliberate and decide on BC Housing’s rezoning application for 1925 Southeast Marine Drive — just west of the intersection of Southeast Marine Drive and Victoria Drive.

The Marine Drive building, also a permanent modular structure, would contain 72 supportive housing units, operated by The Kettle Society.

Both buildings would be constructed to a Passive House green building certification standard.