Passive House supportive housing proposed for Marine Drive in South Vancouver

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
Jun 14 2022, 3:29 am
Artistic rendering of 1925 Southeast Marine Drive, Vancouver. (Human Studio Architecture & Urban Design/BC Housing)

 

Just over three months after the provincial government announced its intent to build a supportive housing complex near Southeast Marine Drive and Victoria Drive in South Vancouver, a rezoning application has now been submitted for the project.

The proposal by BC Housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and the City of Vancouver is for an undeveloped, treed site at 1925 Southeast Marine Drive — the southeast corner of the intersection of Beatrice Street and Southeast Marine Drive.

This will be a six-storey permanent modular building, with five floors of prefabricated wood construction on top of an on-site built, ground-level amenity floor and concrete parking.

The choice of a modular construction technique allows the structure to be built at a lower cost, while also shortening the implementation timeline. Furthermore, this will be built to a Passive House green building design standard.

Artistic rendering of 1925 Southeast Marine Drive, Vancouver. (Human Studio Architecture & Urban Design/BC Housing)

Artistic rendering of 1925 Southeast Marine Drive, Vancouver. (Human Studio Architecture & Urban Design/BC Housing)

Artistic rendering of 1925 Southeast Marine Drive, Vancouver. (Human Studio Architecture & Urban Design/BC Housing)

The residential levels will contain 72 studio units under the supportive housing model for individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness, with the building operated by The Kettle Society upon completion.

Just like other supportive housing projects, each unit will contain a private bathroom and kitchen. Residents will be supported by 24/7 staffing, including access to healthcare, food services, laundry, and life-skills and employment training.

The total floor area is 43,400 sq ft, providing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is about two times larger than the lot size of 21,200 sq ft. Seven vehicle parking stalls will be provided for staff, along with 84 secured bike parking spaces.

Vancouver City Council is expected to make a decision on the application in a public hearing in late 2022 or early 2023. If approved, construction could begin in the middle of 2023.

The proposed development site is near the German Canadian Care Home complex, which is planning a redevelopment for a new and expanded seniors care facility.

Layout of 1925 Southeast Marine Drive, Vancouver. (Human Studio Architecture & Urban Design/BC Housing)

Site of 1925 Southeast Marine Drive, Vancouver. (Google Maps)

Site of 1925 Southeast Marine Drive, Vancouver. (Google Maps)

