64 supportive units for the homeless proposed near SkyTrain Rupert Station

BC Housing is proposing to build a permanent supportive housing project on a site that is a nine-minute walk west of SkyTrain Renfrew Station in East Vancouver.

There would be 64 new units for individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness at 2518-2538 South Grandview Highway, which is just west of the Italian Cultural Centre.

Currently, the development site is occupied by a pair of 1950s-built, single-storey duplex structures, with records showing the land assembly was secured in November 2020, when the provincial government acquired 2518 South Grandview Highway (west lot) for $2.395 million, and 2538 South Grandview Highway (east lot) for $2.44 million. The created land assembly is about 15,300 sq ft.

Similar to other supportive housing buildings, there will be 24/7 staffing, such as access to healthcare, food services, laundry, and life-skills and employment training. All units in the building will be studios, with each unit containing its own bathroom and kitchen.

The province has selected not-for-profit housing provider Community Builders to operate the building.

“Community Builders has a wealth of experience in offering supportive housing services and being a good neighbour; we can’t wait to become part of the vibrant South Grandview community,” said Julie Roberts, executive director of Community Builders, in a statement.

“We believe this site is going to lead to a number of positive outcomes for its residents as they move into their new homes and for the area at large, and we look forward to the work of building relationships together at this location.”

This permanent structure will be built using the modular method to reduce costs and expedite the implementation of the new housing.

A proposed detailed design has not been publicized, but pre-application consultation with the neighbourhood in March will lead to the submission of a rezoning application to the City of Vancouver this spring. Further public consultation will be held during the formal rezoning application review process.

Vancouver City Council is expected to make a decision on the application in a public hearing in late 2022 or early 2023.

Construction could begin in the middle of 2023. The provincial government is pursuing this project as a partnership with the municipal and federal governments.

If approved, this would be the second new permanent supportive housing building in the immediate South Grandview area. There are also plans to build a six-storey building with 50 supportive units at 2930 Renfrew Street, which is about a four-minute walk south of Renfrew Station.

The provincial government also announced today its proposal to build a similar six-storey permanent modular supportive housing building with 72 units at 1925 Southeast Marine Drive in Vancouver.

Both proposals will go towards the provincial government’s September 2020 commitment of building at least 350 additional permanent supportive modular homes over several years.