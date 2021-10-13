Public input to begin on Kitsilano homeless housing next to future Arbutus Station

Public consultation on BC Housing’s proposed 140-unit supportive housing tower immediately north of SkyTrain’s future Arbutus Station will take place next month.

Although the provincial government first announced the project in February 2021, details of the formal rezoning application to the City of Vancouver have only just now been released.

The vacant lot in Kitsilano at 2086-2098 West 7th Avenue and 2091 West 8th Avenue — the northeast corner of the intersection of Arbutus Street and West 8th Avenue, just west of the Arbutus Greenway — would be redeveloped into a 164-ft-tall, 13-storey residential tower for individuals experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness.

Supportive housing is intended to be a temporary housing step for its residents — the transition between shelters and social housing.

All units in this building will be single-occupancy studios, complete with a washroom and storage space. No kitchenettes are provided in the units, but residents will be served meals daily from a large dining hall at ground level.

The to-be-determined, not-for-profit housing operator will manage the building 24/7 and provide services to residents. Other spaces on the ground level include multi-purpose spaces, a communal kitchen, shared laundry facilities, a medical room, consultation rooms, and a heat treatment room.

Residents will also have access to a large outdoor terrace on the second level facing the Arbutus Greenway, and a small lounge space is located on each residential level.

“The design team has created a spectrum of social spaces throughout the project. High-frequency circulation routes intentionally pass by support spaces to maximize encounters and greetings with staff,” reads the design rationale by Human Studios Architecture & Urban Design.

“The main amenity space is modest in scale relative to typical social housing projects to ensure an inviting, warm setting for relaxing and participating in activities.”

This will be the first modular steel tall building to receive a Passive House green building certification. The modular levels sit on top of a concrete parking level, and the modular exterior is hidden by a screen facade.

A brick facade on the lower floors of the building, including the podium, mimics the brick facade of the St. Augustine’s elementary school across the street. On the lower east facade facing the Arbutus Greenway, giant text will read “ARBUTUS GREEN”.

Just six vehicle parking stalls will be provided for operations staff, while 154 bike parking spaces will be made available to residents.

The total floor area is 85,551 sq ft, creating a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 4.42 times larger than the size of the 19,349 sq ft lot.

After public consultation in November 2021, the proposal is expected to proceed to public hearing in Spring 2022 for Vancouver City Council’s review and decision. Construction could begin shortly after in the middle of 2022.

BC Housing is also proposing to build a 12-storey modular building with 90 units of supportive housing at 1406-1410 East King Edward.

Both projects combined account for the majority of the provincial government’s strategy, announced in September 2020, of building 350 additional permanent supportive modular homes within Vancouver for the homeless.