While $12 million doesn’t get you far these days in Vancouver, on Vancouver Island, it’s a different story.

There’s a Victoria mansion for sale that’s practically a palace.

The Oak Bay home is listed by Engel & Volkers for $12,500,000. With five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, your entire extended family could live here, and you might never even run into each other.

Here’s what the mansion looks like from the front, the back, and from above:

Like all great homes, it has a name. This is “Muir Haven” or “Refuge by the Sea,” according to the listing. Let’s take a look inside and see what makes this palace so regal.

The home’s entrance is impressive, and it almost feels like a ballroom. It’s giving modern Downton Abbey with a twist of The Great Gatsby.

Did you notice the glass elevator? It takes you to the three different levels of the house, including all the way down to the wine cellar.

Pretty impressive, right? Let’s look at the rest of the house now.

If you can believe it, this is an informal living space in the home. Decked out in rich wood and opulent at every turn, it feels like you’re in a private club here.

This rec room with a fireplace connects to a billiards room and a study at the far end. There’s also a wet bar for when you get thirsty.

On now to the formal living room, with 20 foot high ceilings – making it doubly as tall as your average place.

An oversized statement fireplace anchors the room, while incredible windows offer panoramic views of the water, just steps away.

The formal dining room could fit a party of 30 people inside, and it connects to the sunroom, where you can kick back with your morning coffee and watch the ocean in comfort.

In the gourmet kitchen, a chilled-out dining space looks like it’s pulled straight from a travel magazine with its dramatic ocean backdrop.

Outfitted with premium appliances, a pantry, and an island with bar seating, this is where you’d spend a lot of your time cooking and snacking.

Haters will say it’s photoshop, but look at that view from the primary bedroom. Even if there’s a cold wind coming off the water, you can stay toasty with a fireplace inside the bedroom and watch the sunset at night.

Of course, a palace must have many amenities, like a gym, sauna, steam room, and a spectacular movie theatre.

The tour isn’t over yet. Now, it’s time to take a look at the outdoor spaces.

With this proximity to the sea, you’ll want to have a few kayaks and paddleboards so you can head out on the water – the property has direct beach access.

The listing says that the outdoor space epitomizes “resort-style living,” and it does feel like a luxury hotel getaway out here.

There’s an outdoor pool, hot tub, and a ton of patios, including a covered deck so even the rain can’t stop you from drinking in the fresh, ocean air.

Ready to make an offer on this $12.5 million palace? You can learn more by checking out the full listing or to just daydream about homeownership.