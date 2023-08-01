Historic Dunbar Theatre to be fully restored in integrated redevelopment

Artistic rendering of the Dunbar Theatre renewal and redevelopment at 4555 Dunbar Street, Vancouver. (Giant Union Design Architecture & Planning)

The Vancouver Westside’s historic Dunbar Theatre will see a long extended lifespan through its full restoration and integration into a mixed-use development.

A new development permit application submitted to the municipal government envisions a redevelopment of the properties immediately to the north and south of the theatre, while also building over the theatre structure.

The two-storey theatre is located mid-block at 4555 Dunbar Street, and the adjacent properties for demolition and redevelopment are 4543, 4585, and 4593 Dunbar Street, which will result in the removal of British-themed restaurant The Cheese Inn, Cake Bae bakery, K&K Pet Foods Dunbar, and Alta Vista Animal Hospital.

The new building wrapping the theatre will reach a height of five storeys, with a structural bridge supporting three upper residential levels hovering over the theatre structure. This allows for the theatre to be fully retained and integrated into the redevelopment.

Such an integration concept is not entirely dissimilar to the 800 Granville Street redevelopment proposal of building a structural bridge over the Commodore Theatre, and the recently completed restoration of the Hollywood Theatre at 3123 West Broadway as part of an adjacent condominium building project.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

As part of the project, Dunbar Theatre’s original 1935-built facade will be reinstated as much as possible. Its vintage signage will also be restored, with careful attention to lighting to bring a “classy refined look to the building.”

Extensive restoration works will be conducted to the interior as well, including a renovation of the lobby as a 1930s-themed lobby. A renovation in 1964 closed the theatre’s original entrance and relocated it to the north.

Furthermore, the theatre, which has an auditorium with 350 seats, will be formally designated as a heritage building.

The theatre, now independent, was previously part of some of Canada’s largest theatre chains, including Odeon Theatres, Famous Players Theatres, and Alliance Atlantis Cinemas.

As for the new uses introduced through the new construction, there will be a total of 45 condominium homes, including two studio units, 24 two-bedroom units, and 13 three-bedroom units.

On the ground level on either side of the centre theatre structure, there will be about 5,000 sq ft of replacement retail/restaurant units. The design of the ground-level commercial facade is inspired by the old-fashioned filmstrip as a continuous ribbon around the building.

Two underground levels will contain 65 vehicle parking stalls and 95 secured bike parking spaces.

The redevelopment’s total floor area will reach 54,100 sq ft, including about 6,702 sq ft from the theatre. The floor area ratio density is a floor area that is 2.75 times larger than the size of the 19,700 sq ft land assembly.

According to Giant Union Design Architecture & Planning, this transformation of the Dunbar Village will help revitalize the retail strip, and “bring back the community meeting spot” that the theatre once was.

This is the latest major redevelopment on the south end of Dunbar Village — where Dunbar Street meets West 30th Avenue — and it is just across the street from the new low-rise condominium building that introduced London Drugs as an additional anchor retailer for the area.

Currently, the theatre is screening Warner Bros. Pictures’ Barbie movie multiple times daily.