This is the northernmost high-rise rental housing tower rezoning proposal to date within the Kitsilano neighbourhood under the City of Vancouver’s Broadway Plan.

A new rezoning application by JTA Development Consultants calls for the redevelopment of 1855 West 2nd Avenue — a mid-block site near the northwest corner of the intersection of Burrard Street and West 2nd Avenue.

The site is located just west of the Petro-Canada gas station, just south of Seaforth Peace Park, about a 13-minute walk from SkyTrain’s future 99 B-Line, and within very close proximity to north-south bus routes on Burrard Street reaching downtown Vancouver.

Currently, the site is occupied by a 1972-built, three-storey building with 36 apartment units.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

The proposal calls for a 211-ft-tall, 20-storey, mixed-use tower with 171 secured purpose-built rental homes, including 137 market rental units and 34 below-market rental units. The unit size mix is 71 studio units, 41 one-bedroom units, 42 two-bedroom units, and 17 three-bedroom units.

Generous high-quality shared amenity spaces will be incorporated into the building — entirely within the top two floors of the tower, with indoor and outdoor spaces on both levels. Over 7,500 sq ft of amenity space is provided, which is triple the amount recommended under City policies.

Down below on the ground level, about 5,000 sq ft of retail/restaurant uses will activate West 2nd Street, introducing the first commercial uses to this particular city block.

According to the proponents, the balconies and windows are scattered across the facade to contrast the minimal tower form with a sense of unique play.

Three underground levels will contain 65 vehicle parking stalls and over 400 secure bike parking spaces.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

The total building floor area will reach 122,200 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area (FAR) that is 6.8 times larger than the size of the 18,000 sq ft lot. This includes a slight density bonus for the inclusion of retail space; the Broadway Plan provides a slight density increase of 0.3 FAR for the inclusion of retail or a childcare facility within certain areas.

The project’s design firms are MA+HG Architects and Connect Landscape Architecture.