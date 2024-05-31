More changes could be coming to the Kitsilano North neighbourhood, with the latest tower proposal for the area reaching 22 storeys.

In accordance to the City of Vancouver’s Broadway Plan, a new rezoning application calls for a 242-ft-tall, mixed-use tower for the mid-block site of 2267-2275 West 7th Avenue.

Located about a six-minute walk northwest from SkyTrain’s future Arbutus Station and 99 B-Line bus exchange, the proposal would replace a 1910-built, three-storey building with five apartment units and a 1966-built, three-storey apartment building with 20 units.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Designed by Acton Ostry Architects, the proposal calls for 190 secured purpose-built rental homes, including 152 market rental units and 38 below-market rental units. The unit size mix is 90 studio units, 30 one-bedroom units, 50 two-bedroom units, and 20 three-bedroom units.

Shared amenity spaces for residents will be found on the ground level and the tower rooftop.

“At the roof level 22, a variety of outdoor hard and soft landscaped zones are proposed to extend the indoor amenity spaces from which they are accessed. Programming may include such activities as urban agriculture, outdoor cooking and dining, sunbathing, social/lounge seating, open-air fitness, and general flexible use areas,” reads the architect’s design rationale.

“These rooftop outdoor spaces will enjoy panoramic views and provide the opportunity to experience varying degrees of solar exposure throughout the day depending on the activity and on one’s preference.”

Additionally, the ground level incorporates a 3,000 sq ft childcare facility with a capacity for up to 25 kids. The indoor facility opens up to an enclosed outdoor play space.

According to the design firm, as prescribed by the Broadway Plan, the project takes on the “tower in the park” form, which features ample landscaped setbacks and gardens.

On the north side of the property, there will be a three-metre setback to reserve space for a potential future laneway through the block.

The total building floor area would reach over 122,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio (FAR) density of a floor area that is 6.8 times larger than the 18,000 sq ft land assembly. This includes the Broadway Plan’s base allowance of 6.5 FAR for the site, plus an additional 0.3 FAR from the inclusion of childcare or retail space. The building’s height is slightly above the area plan’s prescriptions.

Four underground levels will accommodate 42 vehicle parking stalls — a significant reduction from the 103 stalls typically required for such building densities and uses — and 427 secure bike parking spaces.