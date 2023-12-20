Three single-family detached houses dating back a century — located within the southeast quadrant of Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood — could be redeveloped into a high-rise residential tower with 100% secured purpose-built rental uses.

Havn, a new player in Vancouver’s real estate development industry, has submitted a rezoning application to redevelop the mid-block site of 2156-2172 West 14th Avenue, which is about a 10-minute walk south of SkyTrain Millennium Line’s future Arbutus Station.

Their proposal follows the stipulations of the City’s Broadway Plan, including the restriction that only two towers are permitted on this particular city block within the area plan.

There will be a total of 171 secured purpose-built rental homes, including 137 market rental units and 34 below-market rental units, based on the ratio of setting aside 20% of the residential space for below-market rental housing. The overall unit size mix is 51 studios, 62 one-bedroom units, 43 two-bedroom units, and 15 three-bedroom units.

Shared amenity spaces for residents entail a large outdoor deck on the fifth level rooftop, and both indoor and outdoor areas on the entirety of the tower rooftop, including a fitness gym, indoor amenity room, and outdoor lounge area.

On the ground level, there will also be a “community flex space” of almost 2,000 sq ft, including a community bike repair and maintenance facility, which acknowledges the location’s close proximity to the Arbutus Greenway.

The project will produce a total building floor area of 108,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 5.8 times larger than the size of the 18,800 sq ft land assembly.

Two underground levels will accommodate 84 vehicle parking stalls, while a portion of the ground level will be used 303 secured bike parking spaces.

This is one of three secured purpose-built rental housing towers proposed by Havn within the Broadway Plan area, with this particular proposal sharing some of the same architectural motifs with the developer’s 18-storey proposal for 2535 Carolina Street and 557 569 East 10th Avenue, which is near SkyTrain’s future Mount Pleasant Station. Both projects are designed by local architectural firm Musson Cattell Mackey Partnership.

Havn co-founders Adrian Lai and Martin Rahn recently told Daily Hive Urbanized they also have a third project proposed for 121-129 West 11th Avenue — another 18-storey tower near both Mount Pleasant and Broadway-City Hall stations. But the third proposal is designed by Shape Architecture.