Quite a few new productions have set up shop in the city this spring, bringing these celebrity faces to the Metro Vancouver area! Filming has been spotted all over Vancouver, from the streets of downtown to neighbourhoods like Gastown, Yaletown, and more.

With 17 movies and TV shows currently in production, you just never know when you might spot your favourite actor or actress off-set, roaming the streets of Vancity.

Here are 21 celebrities to try and spot in Vancouver this April, including stars like Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and Kevin James, to name a few.

Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid could be spotted in the Vancouver area right now, as he is filming for the new Paramount+ series Happy Face. Quaid is a longtime actor who has appeared in movies like The Parent Trap, In Good Company, Traffic, The Day After Tomorrow, and A Dog’s Journey, among many others.

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal may be spotted in the city at the moment! He is currently in Vancouver filming for the second season of HBO’s The Last of Us.

Commonly nicknamed the “internet’s daddy” for his father-figure type roles, Pascal has had many acting roles over the years. His most notable ones to date include Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, Javier Peña in Narcos, and the lead role in the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey is also in Vancouver filming for the second season of The Last of Us. Ramsey had their breakout role as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones, along with portraying Mildred Hubble in The Worst Witch series and the voice of Hilda in the graphic novel series Hilda.

Kevin James

Actor and comedian Kevin James is in Vancouver this April, filming for his latest role in the action comedy film Playdate. James is best known for his role on the long-running CBS sitcom King of Queens and Kevin Can Wait. He has also been in popular movies like Hitch, I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, The Dilemma, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, and Zookeeper, to name a few.

Alan Ritchson

Joining Kevin James on the set of Playdate is Alan Ritchson. Ritchson is most commonly remembered for his role on The CW series Smallville, along with TV shows like Blue Mountain State, Blood Drive, and Titans. Most recently, he has gained further recognition as Jack Reacher on the Amazon Prime action series Reacher.

Justin Hartley

Be on the lookout for Justin Hartley in Vancouver! Hartley is currently filming for the new CBS series Tracker, which will be in town until mid-April.

Hartley is widely known for his role as Kevin in the popular NBC series This Is Us, which ran from 2016 to 2022. You may also remember him as Adam Newman from the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless or as Oliver Queen from Smallville. He has also appeared in films like A Bad Moms Christmas, Senior Year with Rebel Wilson, and most recently, The Noel Diary on Netflix.

Alexander Ludwig

Vancouver native Alexander Ludwig will be in the Vancouver area this spring to film for the sci-fi miniseries Earth Abides.

Ludwig started his career in acting at the young age of eight when he appeared in a Harry Potter toy commercial. Nowadays, one of his most recognizable roles is as Cato in The Hunger Games or as Bjorn on the History Channel series Vikings. Most recently, he starred as Ace Spade in the Starz drama series Heels.

Jared Leto

Try spotting Jared Leto in Vancouver this April! Leto will be in town for his role in the new movie Tron: Ares, also going by its working title of “Velco.”

Leto is an actor and musician from the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars. He has been acting for decades and has a long list of roles like Fight Club, American Psycho, Panic Room, Lord of War, Dallas Buyers Club, and Suicide Squad, among many others.

Evan Peters

Joining Jared Leto on set is Evan Peters, who will also be in town for his latest role in Tron: Ares. Peters has had a variety of acting roles over the years, from his longtime role on American Horror Story, which ran from 2011 to 2021, to Peter Maximoff in the X-Men film series, to HBO’s Mare of Easttown. And in case you missed it, he even appeared in a few episodes of One Tree Hill back in the day!

You may have seen him recently portray Jeffery Dahmer in the Netflix miniseries Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which won him a Golden Globe Award.

Cameron Monaghan

Cameron Monaghan will also be in Vancouver for Tron: Ares. Monaghan has been acting for years — since he was seven years old, to be exact. Of course, who could forget his longtime role as Ian Gallagher in the popular drama series Shameless.

Other roles include Cal in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor, along with playing twins Jerome and Jeremiah on the DC Comics series Gotham, among others.

Alexandra Breckenridge

Alexandra Breckenridge may be spotted in the Metro Vancouver area filming for a new season of Netflix’s Virgin River. You may remember seeing her in shows like Dirt, The Walking Dead, and more recently as Kevin Pearson’s reoccurring love interest and ex-wife in This Is Us.

Martin Henderson

Joining Alexandra Breckenridge on the set of Virgin River is Martin Henderson. Henderson is usually remembered as Dr. Nathan Riggs from Grey’s Anatomy in seasons 12 to 14, and who could forget when he starred in the popular horror film The Ring.

Victor Garber

Victor Garber is in the city for season four of Family Law, which is set and filmed in downtown Vancouver. Garber is known for his roles in movies like Titanic and Argo and the drama series Alias. He has also appeared in DC Comics shows like The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Vixen.

Freddie Highmore

Freddie Highmore is in Metro Vancouver filming for the seventh and final season of The Good Doctor. Best known for his creepy portrayal of Norman Bates in the TV series Bates Motel, Highmore has been acting since he was a child.

He has starred in films like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Finding Neverland, and The Spiderwick Chronicles. There may be plenty of chances to spot Highmore as The Good Doctor will be on location until July of next year.

Jesse L. Martin

Jesse L. Martin is in the city filming for the second season of the NBC’s series The Irrational in which he has the lead role. Martin is known for his role as Captain Joe West on the popular series The Flash, which is also filmed in Vancouver. He is also commonly recognized for his role as Detective Edward Green in Law & Order.

Dania Ramirez

Dania Ramirez is in Vancouver this month for her role in the TV series Alert: Missing Persons Unit, which is filming for its second season. Ramirez has starred in series like Heroes, Entourage, and The Sopranos, and movies like Premium Rush, American Reunion, and X:Men: The Last Stand.

Scott Caan

Scott Caan is also in town for his role in Alert: Missing Persons Unit. Caan is often remembered as Detective Danny “Danno” Williams in the CBS series Hawaii Five-0. He was also in the film trilogy Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, and Ocean’s Thirteen as Turk Malloy, along with movies like Boiler Room, Gone in 60 Seconds, and Into the Blue, among others.

Max Thieriot

Another celebrity to spot in April is Max Thieriot. Thieriot is in Vancouver to film for the second season of the CBS series Fire Country, where he has the lead role as a young convict named Bode Donovan.

Thieriot has starred in quite a few movies and television shows over the years, from a longtime role on Bates Motel to SEAL Team to movies like Jumper, The House at the End of the Street with Jennifer Lawrence, and one of his earliest roles in The Pacifier alongside Vin Diesel.

Billy Burke

Billy Burke is also in town filming for the second season of Fire Country. Burke is typically recognized as Charlie Swan from Twilight (aka Bella’s dad), or maybe you remember him in the movie Red Riding Hood or the CBS series Zoo. Most recently, he played Alex’s dad in the Netflix miniseries Maid, which was filmed in Victoria, BC.

Marcia Gay Harden

Marcia Gay Harden is in Vancouver filming for the second season of CBS’s So Help Me Todd. Harden is an award-winning actress who got her start on television shows back in the ’80s before moving on to movies. Some of her films include The First Wives Club, Flubber, Mystic River, Mona Lisa Smile, Whip It, and the Fifty Shades trilogy.

Skylar Astin

Joining Marcia Gay Harden on the set of So Help Me Todd is Skylar Astin, who plays Harden’s son in the new series.

Astin is probably best remembered as Jesse from the Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2 movies, in which he played Anna Kendrick’s love interest. His other notable roles include the series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, 21 and Over, and Ghosts of War.