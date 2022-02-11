72 supportive units for homeless proposed for Victoria Drive and Marine Drive corner

A new proposal by BC Housing calls for the construction of a permanent supportive housing complex in the Victoria-Fraserview neighbourhood within South Vancouver.

This involves building a permanent six-storey modular building at the treed, undeveloped site at 1925 Southeast Marine Drive — just west of the intersection of Victoria Drive and southeast Marine Drive.

The location is within close walking distance to bus stops serving bus routes along Marine Drive, Victoria Drive, and Knight Street.

Just like other supportive housing projects, there will be 72 studio units for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, with each unit containing a private bathroom and kitchen. Residents will be supported by 24/7 staffing, including access to healthcare, food services, laundry, and life-skills and employment training.

The choice of a modular construction technique allows the structure to be built at a lower cost, while also shortening the implementation timeline.

Non-profit housing provider Kettle Society will operate the building upon completion.

“The Kettle is excited to continue our long-standing partnership with BC Housing and the City of Vancouver to manage and support safe and secure homes for 72 individuals experiencing homelessness,” said Nancy Keough, executive director of the Kettle Society, in a statement.

“With 45-plus years’ experience in providing mental-health supports and housing for people, we know how integral and transformative a sustainable and supportive living environment can be for an individual’s mental health. We look forward to our staff and tenants becoming a meaningful part of the SE Marine Drive community.”

BC Housing will conduct pre-application consultation with the neighbourhood in March, and the initial feedback will be used to submit the formal rezoning application to the City of Vancouver this spring. There will also be public consultation during the formal rezoning application review process.

Vancouver City Council is expected to make a decision on the application in a public hearing in late 2022 or early 2023.

Construction could begin in the middle of 2023. The provincial government is pursuing this project as a partnership with the municipal and federal governments.

The proposed development site is near the German Canadian Care Home complex, which is planning a redevelopment for a new and expanded seniors care facility.

The provincial government also announced today its proposal to build a similar six-storey permanent modular supportive housing building with 64 units at 2518-2538 South Grandview Highway, near SkyTrain Renfrew Station in Vancouver.

Both proposals will go towards the provincial government’s September 2020 commitment of building at least 350 additional permanent supportive modular homes over several years.