First Nations temporary modular housing coming to Strathcona in Vancouver

A new temporary modular housing building for First Nations individuals at risk of homelessness is coming to the border of the Grandview-Woodland and Strathcona areas in East Vancouver.

Lu’ma Native Housing Society has submitted a development permit application to build 29 transitional housing units at the largely undeveloped site of 1325-1333 East Georgia Street — near the northeast corner of the intersection of Clark Drive and East Georgia Street.

Similar to other temporary modular housing buildings across the city, this will be a three-storey structure with the same type of design features and components. Each unit will contain a small kitchenette, private washroom, and living/sleeping area. With fewer than 30 units, it will be one of the smallest temporary modular housing locations in the city.

In April 2022, Vancouver City Council granted a temporary land use designation of General Urban for the industrial site, allowing for a temporary modular housing structure to remain in place at the location for up to 10 years.

Most of the property is a surface parking lot, but there is also a a 1908-built single-detached house in a corner. At the time of City Council’s consideration of the change of land use, it was stated that the non-profit housing operator intended to retain the structure and repurpose it to provide services for tenants, including a kitchen and amenity space.

But that approach has now changed, with the development permit application indicating that the existing house will be removed to be able to “efficiently locate the [new] building and site elements.” The 114-year-old house is not deemed a heritage property.

Existing condition:

Future condition for up to 10 years:

“The intent is to try and minimize work on site that cannot be reused when relocated. To that end all siting and details are assessed on this basis for reuse or cost effective systems if not reusable,” reads the application by Boni Maddison Architects.

“All units either face north or south with a common exterior corridor to maximize the number of units possible on this site. The location of the building is set back from the street and allows for an amenity area in the front as well as parking and refuse pick up.”

Using funding from senior governments, this tight 12,500 sq ft lot was acquired by Lu’ma Native Housing Society for $5.05 million in January 2022.

About eight blocks to the south on the city-owned northwest corner of the intersection of Clark Drive and East 1st Avenue, two three-storey temporary modular housing buildings with 98 supportive housing units reached completion in September 2021. As this is also an industrial zone, City Council had to temporarily designate the property for General Urban uses in order to achieve these structures. Community Builders is the operator, with the municipal government offering the site under a nominal five-year lease, and an option to extend for another five-year term.