15-year-old arrested after "alarming and frightening" crime spree in North Vancouver

A teenager has been arrested and is facing charges after what police call an “alarming and frightening” crime spree in North Vancouver.

On Wednesday, November 30, North Vancouver RCMP responded to an attempted carjacking with a gun at a gas station on Capilano Road.

Mounties say a suspect apparently pointed a gun — which ended up being a replica firearm — at the victim, demanding his car keys. The victim ended up wrestling the gun away and pinning the suspect until officers arrived.

Investigators then linked the suspect to a number of other incidents on the North Shore earlier that evening, including a break-and-enter and the theft of a car.

The suspect apparently carjacked a vehicle from a couple after he revealed a firearm in his waistband at the Capilano Suspension bridge parking lot.

After making an arrest, investigators executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence, where numerous stolen items were located and have since been linked to other offences.

The 15-year-old is facing charges of robbery and firearms offences.

Further charges are expected as the investigation continues.

It’s very concerning, alarming and frightening, said Constable Mansoor Sahak of the North Vancouver RCMP. The victims in these cases were out enjoying an evening and the last thing that they expected was for something so violent and so brazen as this to happen.

Anyone who has been affected by these incidents and wants to speak with Victim Services can call 604-969-7540.