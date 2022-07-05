NewsLottery

"Unbelievable!": Group of Canadian nurses wins massive Lotto Max prize

Amanda Wawryk
Amanda Wawryk
Jul 5 2022, 8:49 pm
A group of nurses in BC has won a major Lotto Max jackpot.

Adriana Miklosikova originally thought her group of nursing colleagues won $256 from the June 14, 2022, Lotto Max draw, but it was really $256,051.80.

The 15 nurses, who have been playing the lotto together for about two years, say they are planning something special with the extra cash!

Miklosikova says she was at home, making some breakfast after finishing her workout when she realized they had won.

“I scanned the ticket and thought it was $256, but then noticed the comma. I scanned it a few more times on the BCLC Lotto! app and realized it was $256,000,” said Miklosikova.

“Winning is unbelievable! We’ll all be able to plan something special with the extra money.”

Steps to avoid misunderstandings when playing with a group

If you are playing the lottery with friends, family, or coworkers, BCLC says it’s important to take some precautions to avoid any confusion.

  • Appoint a captain: You need someone to coordinate collecting participants’ money, buying the group’s ticket(s), tracking group winnings and posting results.
  • Print name on ticket:  The group captain should print their name on the front or back, along with the words “In Trust” to indicate the ticket belongs to a group.
  • Know who is playing: Keep clear records of who is participating in each draw and understanding what happens if a group member does not contribute to a draw helps avoid any confusion if your group wins.
  • Read the Group Prize Agreement: This is a form that is required when a group lottery ticket wins a prize of $2,000.01 or greater and must be completed by all group members entitled to a share of the prize won.
