"Unbelievable!": Group of Canadian nurses wins massive Lotto Max prize

A group of nurses in BC has won a major Lotto Max jackpot.
Adriana Miklosikova originally thought her group of nursing colleagues won $256 from the June 14, 2022, Lotto Max draw, but it was really $256,051.80.
The 15 nurses, who have been playing the lotto together for about two years, say they are planning something special with the extra cash!
- You might also like:
- Lotto Max winner in disbelief after hitting 500,000 jackpot — "I thought the machine was broken"
- Here's what happens when lottery tickets go unclaimed in BC
- "I thought I was hallucinating": Big lotto winner is getting a new puppy
Miklosikova says she was at home, making some breakfast after finishing her workout when she realized they had won.
“I scanned the ticket and thought it was $256, but then noticed the comma. I scanned it a few more times on the BCLC Lotto! app and realized it was $256,000,” said Miklosikova.
“Winning is unbelievable! We’ll all be able to plan something special with the extra money.”
Steps to avoid misunderstandings when playing with a group
If you are playing the lottery with friends, family, or coworkers, BCLC says it’s important to take some precautions to avoid any confusion.
- Appoint a captain: You need someone to coordinate collecting participants’ money, buying the group’s ticket(s), tracking group winnings and posting results.
- Print name on ticket: The group captain should print their name on the front or back, along with the words “In Trust” to indicate the ticket belongs to a group.
- Know who is playing: Keep clear records of who is participating in each draw and understanding what happens if a group member does not contribute to a draw helps avoid any confusion if your group wins.
- Read the Group Prize Agreement: This is a form that is required when a group lottery ticket wins a prize of $2,000.01 or greater and must be completed by all group members entitled to a share of the prize won.