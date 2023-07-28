Major segment of 132 Street in Surrey to be widened to four vehicle lanes

A significant span of 132 Street through Surrey’s Newton area will be widened from its existing standard of two vehicle travel lanes to four vehicle travel lanes.

Surrey City Council has approved a contract worth $1.1 million to perform design work on the project, which covers the 1.6-km-long segment of 132 Street between 72 Avenue and 80 Avenue. The roadway currently has two travel lanes and a centre lane for turning.

According to the City of Surrey, this north-west route often sees traffic congestion, and is an alternative to the parallel King George Boulevard route just to the east. The widened arterial roadway standard will provide more capacity to help address the existing backups on a single travel lane in each direction.

This segment of 132 Street runs through residential, commercial, and industrial areas, and is the location of TransLink’s Surrey Transit Centre and Newton Transit Centre bus depots, which are the basecamps for hundreds of buses. The public transit authority also has future plans to expand Surrey Transit Centre.

“Expanding this busy corridor in Newton to four lanes is a project that is integral to improving Surrey’s transportation network,” said Mayor Brenda Locke in a statement. “As the fastest growing City in the region, it is essential we take a comprehensive approach to managing our transportation network. Council has prioritized high growth neighbourhoods for road expansion in order to ease congestion and reduce commute times for our citizens.”

In addition to improving traffic movements and safety, there will be “integrated cycling-walking facilities where possible.”

The design work is expected to reach completion by October 2024.

Construction will take place over two years, with the first phase to the north between 80 Avenue and 76 Avenue built in 2025 and the second phase to the south between 76 Avenue and 72 Avenue built in 2026.

The project’s total cost is estimated at $14.6 million.

In March 2023, the municipal government began construction on widening a three-km-long segment of 152 Street from two vehicle lanes to four lanes between the Nicomekl and Serpentine rivers. This $46 million project includes raising the twinning of the bridge across the Nicomekl River, the raising of the roadway for flood prevention, a multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists, and bus public transit improvements, including new bus shelters. Construction is expected to reach completion by 2025/2026.

In April 2023, construction began on $33 million worth of road design changes along 72 Avenue and Scott Road to introduce bus priority measures, such as bus-only lanes, for TransLink’s new R6 RapidBus service, which will launch in early 2024.

And then in May 2023, the controversial route extension of the 84th Avenue roadway through Bear Creek Park — between King George Boulevard and 140 Street — opened.

This year, construction will reach full completion on the widening of Fraser Highway through Green Timbers to accommodate two additional vehicle lanes for a total of four lanes and the required space for the future elevated guideway of the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension.