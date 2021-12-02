$14 million in federal funding for new homes for Surrey's homeless youth

The federal government announced today it would provide $13.8 million in funding to build affordable housing for vulnerable youth in Surrey.

Through the federal government’s Rapid Housing Initiative’s (RHI) Cities Stream, the vacant property at 13102 112A Avenue will be developed into 30 units of supportive housing for young people facing homelessness in the community.

The breakdown allocation of the units is 25% for Indigenous, 25% for LGBTQ, 25% for young women experiencing violence, and 25% for newcomer youth. These individuals will be aged between 17 and 24 years.

It will be operated by the Pacific Community Resource Society, which will provide 24/7 support services, with special consideration that many of these youth will be transitioning from government care. Construction on the permanent modular building is expected to begin soon for completion in Winter 2022.

The location of the project is less than a 20-minute walk from either SkyTrain’s Scott Road or Gateway stations.

“Today’s announcement will support young people in our community who need a safe and supportive home as they transition into adulthood. Surrey has the largest youth population in the province. This project will ensure that all our young people have the opportunity to thrive,” said Doug McCallum, mayor of Surrey, in a statement.

In March 2021, under the same RHI funding stream, the federal government also announced $16.4 million to build 44 units of permanent modular housing for vulnerable women at 9145 King George Boulevard. This is a renewal of Atira Women’s Resource Society’s existing Little’s Place facility at the site.

“Creating housing rapidly to address BC’s housing crisis is a priority for our government,” said Sukh Dhaliwal, MP for Surrey-Newton.

“This funding is part of our commitment to addressing severe housing needs, both here in Surrey and across the country. It will provide immediate support to create safe and stable housing to our most vulnerable populations, including youth.”