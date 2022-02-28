Police are warning Ontarians about a new text message scam

Police are warning Ontarians about a new text message targeting people in a licence plate renewal fee scam.

Last week the province announced that it would be scrapping renewal fees for licence plates and that anyone who renewed their plates since March 2020 will get a refund. It didn’t take scammers long to take advantage of the situation.

The scam works by sending a text message telling the user to click the link to collect their refund. Police are reminding Ontarians that Service Ontario will not send refunds via text message.

Peel Police shared a screenshot of the scam text and a reminder that Service Ontario will mail refunds to eligible people. To see if you qualify for a refund, click here.