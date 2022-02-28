Police are warning Ontarians about a new text message scam
Police are warning Ontarians about a new text message targeting people in a licence plate renewal fee scam.
Last week the province announced that it would be scrapping renewal fees for licence plates and that anyone who renewed their plates since March 2020 will get a refund. It didn’t take scammers long to take advantage of the situation.
The scam works by sending a text message telling the user to click the link to collect their refund. Police are reminding Ontarians that Service Ontario will not send refunds via text message.
- You might also like:
- Ontario is set to lift most COVID-19 public health measures on Tuesday
- Canadians working from home can get up to $500 back this tax season
- New plant-based COVID vaccine from Quebec approved by Health Canada
Peel Police shared a screenshot of the scam text and a reminder that Service Ontario will mail refunds to eligible people. To see if you qualify for a refund, click here.
🚨 SCAM ALERT 🚨
A Twitter follower sent us a screenshot of a text they received for a refund.@ServiceOntario doesn’t send refunds through text
To see if you qualify for a licence plate sticker refund visit https://t.co/EbzUgROwDy . If so, they will mail it to your home. pic.twitter.com/B2BkSkAFX6
— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 28, 2022