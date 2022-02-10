Woman arrested after taking a fire truck on a joy ride in Toronto's east end

Toronto police say they have made an arrest after a woman stole a fire truck in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Police said that a 28-year-old woman in Toronto’s east end hopped into a fire truck and drove off with it. Officers, according to police, were able to stop and apprehend her.

On Thurs, Feb. 10, 4:45 a.m., police responded to theft of fire truck, Queen Street E + Woodbine Avenue. It is alleged a woman stole the truck and proceeded to drive it. Officers stopped vehicle, a 28-year-old woman was arrested and remains in custody. Charges are pending.

ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 10, 2022

The theft took place at Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue at 4:45 am. Police say the woman has been arrested and charges are pending.