Woman arrested after taking a fire truck on a joy ride in Toronto's east end

Brooke Taylor
Brooke Taylor
|
Feb 10 2022, 2:57 pm
Woman arrested after taking a fire truck on a joy ride in Toronto's east end
Toronto police say they have made an arrest after a woman stole a fire truck in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Police said that a 28-year-old woman in Toronto’s east end hopped into a fire truck and drove off with it. Officers, according to police, were able to stop and apprehend her.

The theft took place at Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue at 4:45 am. Police say the woman has been arrested and charges are pending.

