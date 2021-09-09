Strata industrial property in South Richmond on the market

An industrial property in South Richmond with convenient transportation access is currently on the market as a strata opportunity.

CBRE’s The Industrial Specialists team is marketing 12148 Horseshoe Way at Ironwood Landing, an upcoming industrial complex with 18 small bay units, each between 2,556 sq ft and 5,201 sq ft.

The units come with an enclosed second level office space with HVAC and a private entrance, which allows businesses that only need warehouse space to sublease their unused upper office.

Retail and restaurants are located within close proximity for on-site workers.

For industrial uses, Ironwood Landing is near port facilities, a short drive from Vancouver International Airport, and next to the north end of the George Massey Tunnel, which is set to be replaced with a new higher-capacity, more reliable, eight-lane tunnel before the end of this decade.

This area is also the longtime home to London Drugs’ headquarters and distribution centre, given its strategic location for transportation connections.

Amazon is also opening a new additional 450,000 sq ft distribution centre nearby at the port facility by the end of 2021.

Due to strong economic and population growth, Metro Vancouver is currently facing an industrial shortage in the region, but an investment in a strata industrial property provides long-term security.

KCC Architecture is behind the design of the complex. Construction is timed to allow for occupancy by Fall 2022.