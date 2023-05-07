11-year-old hit by car in Surrey sent to hospital

An 11-year-old is in the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle Sunday morning, Surrey RCMP said.

Mounties explained the incident took place around 8:30 am near 76 Avenue and 147a Street in the East Newton North neighbourhood.

“It appears the child ran out into traffic, and the driver was unable to avoid them,” RCMP told Daily Hive.

The child was not seriously injured but “sustained a lower-body injury and a scrape/cut to the forehead,” Mounties added.

So, they were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“There is no criminality on the part of the driver, no signs of impairment, and no charges of any kind are currently being considered,” RCMP said.