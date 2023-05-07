BC man charged in US for leaving a dead fish at "Goonies" house 

Editor’s note: A video in this article contains language that may be offensive to some.

A BC man who allegedly placed a dead fish on the front porch of the Goonies house in the US has been charged with a misdemeanour.

On February 1, Astoria Police received a report that 35-year-old BC-man, Jericho Labonte, had shared a video of himself on Facebook laying a dead fish on the front porch of the house The Goonies was filmed in.

According to KOMO News, on Tuesday, Labonte was handed a charge of criminal mischief in the third degree for “unlawfully and knowingly tamper[ing] or interfere[ing] with the property of Behman Zakeri.”

In Oregon, a misdemeanour offence is punishable with up to 30 days in jail and US$1,250 worth of fines.

After the Victoria man apparently left a dead fish at the Goonies house, the US Coast Guard shared a dramatic video a few days later of it rescuing Labonte amid choppy waters at the mouth of the Columbia River.

In one video, the rescue swimmer can be seen approaching the boat Labonte allegedly stole just before a massive wave topples it.

“As he entered the water the vessel capsized,” the Coast Guard said.

(2/4)…who launched motor life boats from STA Cape Disappointment, the air crews arrived on scene to find the vessel floundering in the surf! The surf made rescue by boat dangerous, so the aircrew decided to lower the rescue swimmer and have the owner enter the water for rescue… pic.twitter.com/z92WvzpTG9 — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) February 3, 2023

Labonte is being tried separately for the fish and boat incident. He was charged with first-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and reckless endangering another person for that particular incident, KOMO News reported.

Astoria Police Department told CHEK News Labonte is in the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency’s custody.