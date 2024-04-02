11-year-old boy mauled to death by two dogs in Edmonton

Police in Edmonton say an 11-year-old boy was mauled to death by two large dogs in the city’s south end yesterday.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said that, just before 8 pm on Monday, Southeast Branch patrol officers responded to the report of a dog attack at a residence in the area of 82 Street and 11 Avenue SW.

Upon arrival, officers located a severely injured 11-year-old boy who had been attacked by two very large dogs. Police attempted lifesaving measures until EMS attended the scene very shortly after and ultimately declared the child deceased.

The two dogs were seized by Animal Control Peace Officers, and the dogs reportedly belong to a person who lives at the residence where the child was visiting. Police added that they are investigating and an autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow, and no further information is available at this time.