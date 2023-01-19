The Thurlow Street corridor’s southern end in the West End neighbourhood of downtown Vancouver could see the addition of a new 32-storey rental housing tower for a range of incomes.

Wall Financial Corporation has submitted a rezoning application to redevelop 1065 Pacific Street — located near the northeast corner of the intersection of Thurlow Street and Pacific Street. Currently, the 13,000 sq ft lot is occupied by a 1963-built, three-storey building with 30 apartment units.

There would be a total of 180 secured purpose-built rental homes, including 36 below-market units and 144 market units. The unit size mix entails 117 one-bedroom units, 62 two-bedroom units, and a single three-bedroom unit.

The developer is pursuing the City of Vancouver’s time-limited option of providing developers in the area with the ability to pursue a redevelopment with 100% rental housing, with at least 20% of the rental residential floor area set aside for below-market units. A growing number of projects along Thurlow Street within the West End have pursued this 100% rental housing path, instead of the City’s West End Plan’s normal stipulation of a mix of condominiums and social housing, which is associated with far greater community amenity contributions (CACs).

The third level of Wall Financial Corporation’s proposed tower is entirely dedicated to shared amenity spaces for residents, with 2,600 sq ft of indoor space opening up to expansive outdoor areas, including a children’s play area.

At 300 ft, the building’s design height has reached the maximum that is allowed by the West End Plan. The site is not impacted by any protected mountain view cones.

The simple design is intended to be a contemporary interpretation of the architectural typology that dominates the West End. As well, it attempts to incorporate the West End’s “Tower In The Park” concept, with a slender tower emerging out of a footprint surrounded by landscaped green space.

“The expression of the proposed development is intended to marry the scales of the West End high-rises with the smaller scale character of the heritage buildings on the neighbouring properties to create an ensemble within a building form that is experientially urban scaled when viewed from a distance, while feeling much more neighbourhood appropriate when experienced from the street,” reads the design rationale.

“All building elements of the base outside of the tower footprint are set back significantly to allow the tower to come down to the ground. The lobby at Pacific Street is utilizing full height glazing to set a stark contrast to the tower base and the additional urban forest in front of the lobby completes the look of the ‘Tower In The Park’ typology.”

Five underground levels would accommodate 100 vehicle parking stalls and 344 bike parking spaces. Due to spatial constraints for a traditional ramp, vehicles can only access the parkade using the two car elevators.

The total floor area is pegged at 145,200 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 11.19 times larger than the size of the 13,000 sq ft lot.

In late 2021, real estate firm Goodman Commercial listed the property for $18.95 million for its tower redevelopment potential.