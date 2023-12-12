10 best goalies in Canucks franchise history

Chambers Plan Employee Benefits has everything you’d expect and so much more. Ideal for businesses with 1-50 employees, our flexible and personalized group benefits are designed to meet your business’s changing needs and budget. That’s why more than 30,000 companies across Canada rely on Chambers Plan for superior group benefits options every year.

The Vancouver Canucks have had a number of very good goaltenders throughout franchise history, but who was the best?

As the franchise prepares to add Roberto Luongo to its Ring of Honour on Thursday, it’s time to look back at the best goalies in Canucks history and rank the top 10.

Here is a list of the top 10 goalies in franchise history, ranked from worst to best.

10. Glen Hanlon (1977-1982)

Canucks career stats: 136 GP, 43-66-21, .880 SV%

Some of the hardest decisions to make on this list came right at the start. Kicking things off at No. 10 is Glen Hanlon, who played five seasons with the Canucks. He is 10th of all time in franchise history in games played, wins, shutouts, and saves.

9. Ryan Miller (2014-2017)

Canucks career stats: 150 GP, 64-68-16, .914 SV%

Ryan Miller was the Canucks’ goalie during some tough years in franchise history. As a result, he sports a mediocre 64-68-16 record with the club. However, if it weren’t for the efforts of Miller, those seasons would have been even harder to watch.

His .914 save percentage is the fourth-best among Canucks goalies that have more than 20 games played. He also had 10 shutouts with the team, good for fifth most in franchise history.

8. Cory Schneider (2008-2013)

Canucks career stats: 98 GP, 55-26-8, .927 SV%

Cory Schneider never managed to seize the starting job for himself, but that is largely due to his time with the Canucks overlapping with some other excellent goalies. His stats are incredible, including a 2.20 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage, both the best ever by any Canucks goalie that has played more than one game.

He also has some of the most impressive postseason numbers. He currently has the sixth most playoff games among all goalies in Canucks history and a .923 save percentage in postseason play, the second-best in team history.

7. Gary Smith (1973-1976)

Canucks career stats: 188 GP, 72-81-23, .891 SV%

While he only played three seasons with the Canucks, Gary Smith had a heavy workload and has the seventh most games played of any goalie in team history. He is also fourth with 11 shutouts for the Canucks.

He finished sixth in 1975 Hart Trophy voting after recording a 32-24-9 record along with six shutouts. While he didn’t have a long career with the Canucks, he was one of the best goalies at his peak and therefore cracks this list at No. 7.

6. Dan Cloutier (2000-2006)

Canucks career stats: 208 GP, 109-68-24, .906 SV%

You could make the argument that Dan Cloutier belongs higher on this list. He is third in career shutouts, has the fourth-most playoff games played, and has the fourth-most wins of any Canucks goalie. His goals-against average is better than both Thatcher Demko and Jacob Markstron.

However, Cloutier also got the benefit of playing behind some very stacked West Coast Express teams. That helps inflate his record and he never quite reached the individual level of success as those ahead of him on this list.

5. Thatcher Demko (2017-2024)

Canucks career stats: 188 GP, 94-74-15, .911 SV%

Thatcher Demko, the team’s current starter, comes in at the midway point on this list. He is already sixth in wins on the all-time Canucks list and is making his way up. So far this season, Demko has added to his resume as he is one of the top Vezina Trophy candidates due to his strong play.

While he’s only played in four playoff games, they were memorable starts. His .985 save percentage and 0.64 goals-against average are absolutely wild. If he plays at even a fraction of that level next time he’s in the playoffs, he will quickly jump ahead of the player in front of him on this list.

4. Jacob Markstrom (2013-2020)

Canucks career stats: 229 GP, 99-93-27, .913 SV%

While it took him a few years to develop into a quality starting goaltender, by the end of his time with the Canucks, Jacob Markstrom was one of the better goalies around the league. He has the fourth most games played of any goalie in franchise history and the fifth most wins.

Markstrom also has the fifth-most playoff games played with an 8-6 record. He is one of only two goalies that have played 10 playoff games for the Canucks and still boast a winning record.

3. Richard Brodeur (1980-1988)

Canucks career stats: 377 GP, 126-173-62, .872 SV%

“King Richard” backstopped the Canucks to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance in 1982. During that playoff run, he led all goalies in saves and had a .917 save percentage.

Brodeur ranks third all-time in many goalie stats for the Canucks including games played, wins, and saves. He comfortably holds the third spot on this list as he never reached the level of individual greatness as the top two players.

2. Kirk McLean (1987-1998)

Canucks career stats: 516 GP, 211-228-62, .887 SV%

Kirk McLean is one of two goalies who have a claim to the No. 1 position on this list. He has the most playoff games played in franchise history and backed the team to a spot in the 1994 Stanley Cup Final, making several massive saves along the way.

The now 57-year-old is already in the team’s Ring of Honour and one of the greatest legends in franchise history. He played 516 games with the Canucks, the most of any goalie, and is responsible for some of the most memorable moments in franchise history.

McLean also has a whopping 21 assists with the Canucks, more than twice as many as any other goalie.

1. Roberto Luongo (2006-2014)

Canucks career stats: 448 GP, 252-137-50, .919 SV%

Finally, Roberto Luongo is the best goalie in franchise history. The man who is getting honoured this week holds numerous franchise records, including wins and shutouts. He’s also second among all Canucks goalies in save percentage and goals-against average.

Luongo was the team’s main goalie during its run to the 2011 Stanley Cup Final and won the William M. Jennings with Cory Schneider that season. You could make the case that he deserves his number retired as the greatest goaltender in Canucks history.