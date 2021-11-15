A tequila-filled holiday pop up is coming to Toronto next month

Toronto’s Yorkville Village is getting a boozy holiday pop-up next month, offering guests a little trip away from home.

Escape away from the chilly winter weather and opt for a mini-vacation to a tropical paradise – it’ll feel like one at least.

The Gift of Patrón will be treating guests to complimentary cocktails, gift wrapping, and the chance to purchase premium handcrafted gifts.

Salty Paloma and ēst Chef Sean MacDonald have partnered with Patron Tequila to help out with the pop-up and create premium cocktail kits for purchase.

The Gift of Patrón pop-up will be open from December 3 to 4 and 9 to 11 from, 3 pm to 11 pm at 136 Yorkville Avenue.

The Gift of Patrón

When: December 3 to 4 and 9 to 11

Where: 136 Yorkville Avenue