A modern Italian-inspired cafe has opened in Toronto

A modern Italian-inspired coffee bar has opened in Toronto, offering a list of coffee classics and espresso combinations.

Giovane Caffè Toronto is located on the lobby level of Toronto’s Shangri-la Hotel at 188 University Avenue. Their coffee counter features a carefully curated list of caffeinated drinks like mandorlatte and moccachino.

The counter will also have treats like yogurt with amarena cherries and granola, a mortadella with provolone panini, pistachio pesto, pastries, and so much more.

They are the latest addition to the Canadian restaurant group Kitchen Table’s roster, which includes Ask For Luigi, Di Beppe, Farina a Legna, Giovane Caffè, Pizzeria Farina, and Pourhouse.

“This is a very exciting time for our group of restaurants and especially the evolution of Giovane Caffè,” said Kitchen Table Executive Chef Valerio Pescetelli.

You might also like: Tim Hortons just launched its new holiday cups and seasonal menu

This fried chicken bagel sandwich includes a sweet cookie spread

"Another Wing": DJ Khaled behind new wing chain opening across Canada

“We’re really looking forward to introducing Torontonians to our concept and welcoming them to our unique space and Italian specialties.”

Giovane Caffè is open every day from 7 am to 3 pm.