Ontario to build mixed-use communities along Yonge Subway Extension

New subway stops aren’t the only thing the provincial government is planning for the Yonge North Subway Extension.

On Friday, the Ministry of Transportation announced that they are proposing two new mixed-use transit-oriented communities at two of the upcoming Yonge Subway Extension stations.

The communities will go at the two most northern stations on the extension — Bridge and High Tech — both located in Richmond Hill. According to the Province, the communities there would have a variety of buildings, including commercial, office, and retail space that would support approximately 14,000 new jobs.

“By working with our municipal and regional partners, our Government is unlocking a once-in-a-generation opportunity to integrate critical subway and community planning along the Yonge North Subway Extension that will transform the area for decades to come,” said Associate Minister of Transportation Stan Cho.

“We are moving beyond the ‘park and ride’ model and creating communities built around transit: this will bring jobs and housing closer to stations, lower commutes for workers, increase ridership and build critical infrastructure at a lower cost to taxpayers.”

The Yonge Subway Extension will add 8 km of track and four stations to Line 1. In addition to the two Richmond Hill stations, there will also be stops at Clark Avenue in Thornhill and Steeles Avenue at the border of Toronto and Vaughan.

The Province is currently carrying out consultations for the transit-oriented communities with the City of Richmond Hill, the City of Markham, the City of Vaughan and York Region. Public consultations will be held later this fall.

Construction on the Yonge North Subway Extension is expected to start in 2023, with a completion date set for 2030.