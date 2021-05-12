T&T Supermarkets to open new downtown Toronto location this fall

T&T Supermarkets plans to open a new store in Toronto’s Chinatown area by fall 2021, and they’re already accepting new applications.

The location will take over 301 College Street and plans to bring almost 100 jobs to the city.

This would be the second time the company opened a downtown location. Last year, the grocer closed its Cherry Street store.

“When we heard that the redevelopment project would mean closing the Cherry Street store, we knew our customers would be devastated. While we’ve been able to continue to support our downtown customers through our online shopping, we’ve been looking for a new store location,” Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets, said in a press release.

Lee said the new location is marked to open sometime in September.

The store will provide more than 10,000 products, including a wide variety of fresh produce, meat, seafood, grocery items, daily baked bread, and ready-to-eat meals.

Customers will also be able to order their groceries online for home delivery or click and collect. T&T is now hiring for the new location.

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, with stores in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.