New Peruvian restaurant to take over Toronto's Dovercourt House

One of Toronto’s most historic buildings will soon be home to a new Peruvian restaurant serving authentic dishes loved in Peru.

Waska Peruvian Chicken will be opening at the Dovercourt House at 805 Dovercourt Road and has set an opening date for May 28.

The new eatery will serve an array of Peruvian cuisines such as Pollo a la Brasa, ceviches, empanadas, purple corn chicha, and many more.

“I could not be more happy and proud of this one here, and thankful to the people that have contributed efforts to making this beau concept a reality! Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Elias Salazar, chef of the new establishment, said on Instagram.

The full menu will be available closer to the grand opening. Orders can be placed via Uber Eats, DoorDash, and more.

Hours will be revealed at a later date.

Waska Peruvian Chicken

Address: Dovercourt House at 805 Dovercourt Road