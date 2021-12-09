If you live in Toronto, you may have seen some tiny pink robots that deliver food in the city. Well, they’re being taken off the streets.

Tiny Mile issued a statement on Instagram announcing they will be putting a stop to the pink robots for now after the Committee for Infrastructure and Environment voted for the City to ban the use of “Micro-Utility Devices” or robots from utilizing or parking on sidewalks, bike lanes, and cycle tracks in Toronto.

“We agree with the City that the health and safety of people with disabilities should be the highest priority for councillors and our company. Tiny Mile’s mission is to create a more livable city for all Torontonians,” said the robot company. “Whether it’s providing a service to improve the lives of people with disabilities or reducing emissions from the delivery service industry, we believe our technology has a role to play in the Toronto of tomorrow.”

Tiny Mile shared that they want to make things right and will therefore be taking the little mechanical couriers off the roads in order to have time to work with authorities and the accessibility community.

“We are calling out people who will be interested in shaping our technology with their immediate expertise and experience to help us not only make our robots safer for our community, but also greatly benefit people with disabilities,” said the company.

Tiny Mile uses these heart-eyed mini-robots to help cut the cost of delivery fees for small businesses by delivering food within two kilometres of restaurants via Uber Eats.