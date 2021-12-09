There's a new plant-based Italian restaurant opening in Toronto
A new Italian restaurant is opening on Toronto’s Queen Street this weekend and they’ll be serving classic dishes with a plant-based menu.
Osteria Du will be opening its doors at 536 Queen Street West on December 10. This plant-forward restaurant is the latest concept from Awai Hospitality Group, the same team behind local eateries like Avelo, Pizzeria Du, and M!LK.
They offer a prix fixe menu with four courses – a starter, pasta, pizza and, of course, dessert. It is priced at $50 on weekdays and $60 on weekends.
Guests can expect delicious cuisine like mezza luna rossa – a house-made pasta filled with beet, potato, and ricotta, in a herb-infused butter sauce with poppy seeds.
Maybe you just want a classic pizza, and luckily, there’s an extensive list to choose from. As for drinks, they have an extensive wine, beer and cider list and a lot of vegan options.
For non-alcoholic options, try their Italian classic Pirlo made with Rhubarb Stappi, Gruvi Bubbly Rose, and grapefruit.
“Our kitchen defies the traditional hierarchical system by replacing one headline chef with a whole team of chefs with collaborative spirit in their DNA,” said Roger Yang, founder of Awai Hospitality Group.
“It nurtures a culture of creativity and sincere cooperation, and it shows in the exceptional food, in the team morale, and ultimately, our guests benefit.”
Besides its plant-based concept, the Osteria Du team has taken away tipping and replaced it with a service charge. They will pay both the front and back of house staff on the same compensation scale.
“Plant-based dining is here to stay and when it’s paired with a socially conscious business model – that gives us hope for a healthier, sustainable future,” said Yang.
Reservations can be made online here. Osteria Du is located at 536 Queen Street West and is open from Wednesday to Saturday, 5 pm to 10:30 pm.